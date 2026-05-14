Two Die As Rain, Winds Lash Jharkhand's Palamu

Heavy rain and strong winds in Jharkhand's Palamu district resulted in two fatalities and damage to homes, highlighting the dangers of severe weather.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two people died in Jharkhand's Palamu district due to heavy rain and strong winds.

A man was killed by a falling tree while riding a motorcycle during the storm.

An 18-year-old died after a tree fell on him in Naudiha village.

Several houses were damaged in Palamu due to the severe weather conditions.

At least two people died and another person was injured after heavy rain and strong winds damaged houses and uprooted trees in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

Fatalities Caused by Falling Trees

One person was killed and another injured when a large tree fell on a motorcycle at Shivalaya Road under Hyder Nagar police station limits on Wednesday evening during the storm and rain, they said.

The injured person is undergoing treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, said Hyder Nagar police station in-charge Afzal Ansari.

The deceased has been identified as Kamdev Chandravanshi (50), a resident of Tiwaridih in Aurangabad district of Bihar.

Another Death in Naudiha Village

In another incident at Naudiha village, 18-year-old Pappu Kumar died after a tree fell on him amid the inclement weather, a police officer said.

Several houses were also damaged in Palamu due to strong winds and heavy rainfall in parts of Jharkhand on Wednesday, officials said.