Rediff.com  » News » Two Jaish terrorists killed in encounter in J-K; op underway

Two Jaish terrorists killed in encounter in J-K; op underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: September 11, 2024 19:41 IST
Two terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed in an ongoing operation in the upper reaches of Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, the Army said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

This was the first successful operation against the terrorists in the dense forest which witnessed over half-a-dozen encounters in the past six months, claiming the lives of a village defence guard on April 28 and a Central Reserve Police Force inspector on August 19.

 

Officials said one more terrorist is believed to be trapped in the operation area at Khandara top and efforts are on to neutralize him.

The operation was jointly launched by Army's first para and police and the first contact with the terrorists was established at around 12.50 pm, the officials said.

“Two terrorists neutralized in the ongoing operation at Khandara by troops of Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress,” the Army said in a post on X.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
