'Pakistan Pushing Terrorists Into Jammu'

IMAGE: A soldier on guard during a massive joint search operation at the Pathi Nalla Khaned at Basantgarh in Udhampur, August 7, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Captain Deepak Singh from Uttarakhand was killed in action battling terrorists in Jammu as the nation prepared to celebrate Independence Day. Two days before that, two soldiers lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists.

Last month, Captain Brijesh Thapa and three soldiers sacrificed their lives battling terrorists in Doda.

Thirteen soldiers have died in action this past month in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu region that had been cleared of terrorists by the dogged efforts of the security forces has seen a surge of terror activity recently at an extremely high cost to the Indian Army.

What is the reason for this and what are the measures needed to deal with the difficult situation? What impact does it have on the security aspect and the impending assembly election in J&K?

Lieutenant General Deependra Singh Hooda (retd), the former Northern Army commander who was the senior most officer to plan and execute the surgical strikes across the border in September 2016, provides an informed perspective in an e-mail interview to Rediff.com's Archana Masih.

In his four decade-long career in the Indian Army, the general served four tenures in J&K, including the command of the Jammu corps and the Northern Command.

As a former Northern Army commander, what are your foremost thoughts when you read reports of the increased terror attacks in J&K that have taken the lives of over 50 lives security personnel since October 2021?

As a former officer who served in the Northern Command, I salute the soldiers who have laid down their lives for the security of our nation. Young lives cut short is always distressing, but it also shows the sincerity and dedication with which the army is operating.

However, there is also concern about the rise in terror activities in the Jammu region, an area that was essentially militancy-free till about two years ago.

What do you see as the reasons for terrorist activity shifting from Kashmir to Jammu?

There are several reasons for this shift. The terrorists are finding themselves under tremendous pressure due to the operations of the security forces in the Kashmir Valley.

In the Jammu region, there was some thinning out of the troops, and this perhaps provided some space for terrorists to operate.

There has also been a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to push in terrorists in the Jammu region across the international border. The terrain south of the Pir Panjal range is highly rugged and forested, and this, too, poses a challenge for the security forces.

IMAGE: Soldiers maintain a strict vigil during a search operation for terrorists in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

Terrorists are employing hit and run tactics, attacking in small groups and running away into the thick jungles.

What measures are needed to deal with this change of tactics/modus operandi adopted by the terrorists?

Is there need for some new ideas to be added to the existing Standard Operating Procedures to prevent the high count of casualties on our side?

As terrorists change their tactics, there is also a need for the security forces to review their strategy and SOPs.

The army has been fighting terrorism for over 35 years and is very experienced. Nothing needs to change in our tactics drastically. I think it would help if SOPs are strictly observed and there is no laxity from our side.

There needs to be an adequate presence of security forces, and this is now being done with additional troops being brought in, both to counter infiltration at the border and to operate in the hinterland.

The border areas from Pathankot to Akhnoor are well fortified and defended with double fencing, lighting and detection technology.

How then are terrorists able to infiltrate from that side?

I know this question is often asked, but there are practical difficulties. In the monsoons, flash floods damage parts of the fence, creating gaps.

In the winter, the fog is so thick that visibility drops to a few feet. Tunnels under the fence have also been discovered. The fence does have detection technology, but this is old and needs to be upgraded. We have been talking about a smarter fence for many years, and it should now be implemented as a priority.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pays his respects in Srinagar, August 11, 2024, to the mortal remains of Havaldar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Parveen Sharma who laid down their lives during an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. Photograph: ANI Photo

How can the UAV threat from across the border be countered since UAVs are being used for resupply arms, ammunition and cash?

The UAV threat is a new challenge for the Border Security Force and the Army. Frankly, there are no easy answers. We are looking at some counter drone technologies to be deployed to tackle this menace.

A very comprehensive plan will have to be made to secure our borders and some steps have started. The Punjab governor had stated last month that anti-drone equipment would be installed on the entire stretch of the Pakistan border within one year.

The Jammu region has never been hostile to the armed forces, but there have been some arrests of locals for providing support to terrorists.

How are the terrorists gaining success in getting local support?

There must be serious introspection on this issue. The population of Jammu has always strongly supported the armed forces and helped roll back militancy in the region. If terrorists are now getting some local support, we must make all efforts to expand our outreach to the people, particularly in remote areas, and ensure that they remain on our side.

The Village Defence Guards, who are drawn from the local community, must also be strengthened as they provide the first line of defence against terrorists seeking help and shelter in far-flung villages.

IMAGE: Soldiers with sniffer dogs during a search operation in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

Has reliance on technological intelligence led to the decline of cultivating human intelligence sources?

Technology has provided us with valuable intelligence, but terrorists are also now using better technology to secure their communication. It does appear that excessive reliance on technology led to a weakening of human intelligence. As I said earlier, an outreach to the local population will automatically lead to better human intelligence flowing into the security forces.

What important role have such human assets played in tackling terrorism in J&K and how urgent is it to revive it?

In early 2000, the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities played a pivotal role in assisting the security forces in fighting terrorism in the Jammu region.

They actively participated in army operations like Sarp Vinash in 2003 and provided excellent intelligence. They also suffered at the hands of terrorists, but did not give up their fight against militancy. A look at this history should be a guide to how vital the support of local communities is in countering terrorism.

IMAGE: Security personnel on high alert ahead of Independence Day in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, August 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Are these attacks aimed at postponing the assembly election? What is your assessment of the security situation in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370?

Let me answer the second part first. The security situation has undoubtedly improved in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370. Violence levels in Kashmir have dropped significantly, and separatist activity has almost disappeared.

However, the recent uptick in terrorism in Jammu should be a cause of concern and be dealt with as quickly as possible. In my view, postponing elections will be counterproductive for two reasons.

First, J&K has been without an elected government since 2018, and the people's right to select their representatives cannot be suspended indefinitely.

Second, a postponement of the elections on the grounds of security will put a big question mark on the government's claims that normalcy has returned to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370. I do not think terrorism can cause such a disruption that elections cannot be held.

IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel patrol the international border along the Pragwal sector on the outskirts of Jammu, August 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

What are the differences for security forces operating in the Jammu region as compared to Kashmir?

The most significant difference is in the terrain. A large part of the Kashmir Valley is made up of undulating plains that are well-served by roads and have a high population density.

In contrast, the terrain in Jammu, where the terrorists are currently operating, is rugged mountains with dense forest cover. There are few roads in the area, and most of the movement by troops is on foot, which makes it difficult for troops to react speedily to incidents.

The population density is also sparse; therefore, human intelligence is limited, and where available, it could take considerable time to reach the security forces.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com