Rediff.com  » News » Army deploys 500 para commandos in Jammu to hunt down Pak terrorists

Army deploys 500 para commandos in Jammu to hunt down Pak terrorists

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 20, 2024 01:08 IST
In view of the infiltration of highly trained Pakistani terrorists in the Jammu region, the Indian Army is readjusting its deployments in the area as per intelligence inputs and security requirements.

IMAGE: Special Operation Group personnel during a search operation in the Khunia Forest in the wake of recent terror attacks in Jammu region, in Poonch, July 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian Army has deployed around 500 Para Special Forces commandos in the area to hunt down the 50-55 terrorists from Pakistan who have entered the region to revive terrorism there, defence sources told ANI.

 

The intelligence agencies have also bolstered their apparatus in the area and are working to take out the terrorist support infrastructure there including overground workers who support terrorists, they said.

The Army has already brought in troops to the area including one brigade strength of around 3,500-4000 personnel to counter Pakistan's proxy aggression here, they said.

The Army brass on the ground has been working towards strategies to search and destroy the terrorists, who are equipped with the latest weaponry and communication equipment, they added.

The Army already has an existing counter-terrorist infrastructure in the area with presence of two forces of the Rashtriya Rifles including the Romeo and Delta forces along with other regular infantry divisions in the area, they said.

