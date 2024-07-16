Is Terrorism Raising Ugly Head Again In J&K?

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, four army personnel, including a captain, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Those killed in the encounter have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay.

The officials said the Indian Army and police mobilised reinforcements on Monday night itself and launched a fresh search of the area with more troops on Tuesday morning.

Following the recent increase in terror incidents from different places in Jammu division, the police and security forces have launched joint combing and search operations on a massive scale in various parts of the division.

IMAGE: Jammu Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain and police personnel visit the Desa forest in Doda district after the encounter. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel near the site of the encounter, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nilima Thapa, the mother of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who lost his life in the encounter, mourns her son in Siliguri, July 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A relative consoles Mrs Thapa. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Yogesh Thapa, uncle of Captain Brijesh Thapa remembers his nephew, in Siliguri. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Yogesh Thapa weeps for his nephew Captain Brijesh Thapa. Photograph: ANI Photo

SEE: Colonel Bhuwanesh Thapa (retd) remembers his son Captain Brijesh Thapa

IMAGE: Security forces conduct cordon and search operation in Akhnoor sector in Jammu after two armed suspects were spotted by locals close to vital army installation at Gharota village in Akhnoor on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A massive operation was launched to nab the suspects. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security forceson vigil during the search operation in the village. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security forces conduct the search operation. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Weapons and other war-like stores were recovered after security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in the Keran sector of Kupwara, July 15, 2024, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

