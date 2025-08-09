HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Two goods trains derail in Jharkhand; several express trains cancelled

Two goods trains derail in Jharkhand; several express trains cancelled

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 09, 2025 16:21 IST

x

Two goods trains got derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday under South Eastern Railway's Adra division, leading to the cancellation of several express trains, an official said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accident occurred when the two goods trains were passing each other in opposite direction between Chandil and Nimdih stations in Jharkhand, the SER official said.

There was no report of any injury in the derailments, an official said.

 

He said that, as per initial reports, a few carriages of one of the two goods trains got derailed and hit the middle portion of the train moving in the opposite direction in the double-line section, leading to the derailment of some of its wagons.

The derailments in the early hours of Saturday severely affected train movement in the Chandil-Gunda Bihar section of Adra division, the SER official said.

Train services on both the up and down tracks from Chandil are affected due to the derailment, senior divisional commercial manager (Adra Division) Vikash Kumar told PTI.

The SER official said that efforts are on to restore train movement in the section at the earliest.

Several other express and passenger trains have also been diverted or short-terminated, he said.

The 20897/20898 Howrah-Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat express, 20894 Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat express, 18183 Tatanagar-Buxar express, 13301/13302 Dhanbad-Tatanagar-Dhanbad express, 28181/28182 Tatanagar-Katihar-Tatanagar express are among the express trains cancelled owing to the accident, he said.

The Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani express (via Sambalpur) has been diverted via Jharsguda-Rourkela-Nuagaon-Hatia-Bokaro Steel City-Rajabera whereas Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Purushottam Express will diverted via Hijili-Modinagar-Adra-Bhojudih-Gomoh, it said.

Three passenger MEMU including Tata-Asansol and Tata-Hatia would remain cancelled for the day.

LTT-Howrah Express stranded between Chandil-Kandra will be short-terminated and diverted via Tata-Kharagpur-Howrah, the statement said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sabotage caused Bagmati Express train accident, finds probe
Sabotage caused Bagmati Express train accident, finds probe
71% Of Train Mishaps Linked To Derailment
71% Of Train Mishaps Linked To Derailment
15 Years Ago This Day: When Maoists Sabotaged A Train
15 Years Ago This Day: When Maoists Sabotaged A Train
2 dead as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP
2 dead as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP
2 killed as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai train derail
2 killed as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai train derail

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Introducing Rediff Pay

webstory image 2

Suresh Wadkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

Raksha Bandhan: Sisters & Brothers We Worship

VIDEOS

Disha Patani dazzles in pink outfit0:52

Disha Patani dazzles in pink outfit

Daisy Shah arrives Mumbai to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with differently abled children1:09

Daisy Shah arrives Mumbai to celebrate Raksha Bandhan...

SEE: Rudrastra- India's longest freight train with 354 wagons, 7 engines4:37

SEE: Rudrastra- India's longest freight train with 354...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV