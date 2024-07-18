News
Rediff.com  » News » 4 dead, 20 injured as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails

4 dead, 20 injured as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails

Source: PTI
July 18, 2024 17:07 IST
Four people were killed and 20 injured when at least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda, UP, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: The Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train which derailed in Gonda, UP, July 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told PTI four people were killed in the accident in the state's Gonda district.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said 20 persons have been injured in the accident.

 

A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances are at the spot and more medical teams and ambulances are being rushed there, he said.

Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.

The accident occurred at around 2:35 pm, railway officials said.

According to the relief commissioner's office, the helpline numbers- Gonda: 8957400965, Lucknow: 8957409292 have been started.

The Indian Railways has started the relief operation and medical vans have reached the accident site.

The Railway Board has issued the following helpline numbers:

  • Commercial Control: 9957555984
  • Furkating (FKG): 9957555966
  • Mariani (MXN): 6001882410
  • Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798
  • Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959
  • Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and has directed local administration to provide assistance to the affected passengers. The chief minister has asked the officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the passengers injured in the incident.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
