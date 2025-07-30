Sabotage caused Bagmati Express train accident, finds probe

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has said that the accident of Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express at Kavaraipettai station in Southern Railway's Chennai division on October 11, 2024, was a result of sabotage as miscreants forcefully removed the components of track interlocking system.

IMAGE: Track restoration works underway after 12 coaches of Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Superfast Express derailed by colliding with a stationary goods train, at Chennai-Guddur section between Ponneri-Kavarappettai railway stations near Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The CRS of Southern Circle, A M Choudhary, said the probe has found that the collision between the Bagmati Express and a stabled freight train "happened not due to automatic/sudden failure of any equipment/assets but due to the forceful alteration in the designed position of LH (left hand) tongue rails by the miscreant(s)".

"Therefore, the accident is classified under the category 'sabotage'," the CRS said.

Choudhary also praised the loco pilot of the Bagmati Express for his extraordinary presence of mind.

The loco pilot of train No. 12578 had showed outstanding alertness and promptness in applying emergency brakes -- this reduced the speed of train and the consequent impact of the collision. His commendable action may be suitably recognized by the Railways, he said.

The railway ministry has said that the loco pilot, G Subramani, from Chennai division has been recommended for the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar.

Several passengers were injured when the Bagmati Express entered a loop line instead of getting into the main line and hit from the rear a stationary goods train. After the collision, a coach of the passenger train had caught fire, and 13 coaches derailed.

Expressing concern over the possibility of sabotage from an insider, the CRS said that it is a grave matter and an intelligence wing from the Railways should develop methods of gathering inputs on this aspect.

The ministry, in its response, said that the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), in coordination with central and state intelligence agencies, has strengthened security to prevent sabotage, especially from insiders.

SIB units across Zonal Railways have been instructed to intensify intelligence gathering on railway employees, contractual workers, and other associated personnel, the ministry added.

The CRS has asked the Railways to identify the vulnerable areas prone to sabotage and ensure the patrolling based on level of threat.

In its action-taken measures, the ministry said that all railway zones have identified vulnerable areas to sabotage and have intensified patrolling in coordination with GRP/local police as well as security measures including CCTV surveillance, intelligence gathering and awareness campaigns.

Special forces have been deployed in sensitive sections and all divisions have been directed to ensure patrolling based on threat levels, the ministry said.

It added that regular meetings of the Standing Committee are being organized in various divisions regarding patrolling of tracks in sabotage prone areas under the chairmanship of additional divisional railway managers.

The CRS also directed that the Railways should adopt fixing of anti-pilferage measures for the fittings and connections, as done in the rolling stocks or in some other way.

To prevent theft of point machine fittings and tongue rails of turnouts, anti-theft measures have been implemented. Tamper-resistant fasteners, developed both by the industry and railway workshops, are under trial with focus on field applicability. Trials for three-four designs are ongoing. Based on the results and field experience, a suitable design will be standardised for uniform adoption across Indian Railways, the ministry said.

To minimise the possibility of such sabotage incidents, the CRS has advised that blacksmith and other artisan staff must get issued tools for each day's work and again return it back to their store/toolbox.

In any case carrying tools to their house must not be allowed, he said.

The ministry responded that keeping tools at a central depot may delay emergency response and impact train operations.

On the other hand, technicians are headquartered at wayside stations, many of which are in remote locations, making daily issuance and deposit of tools impractical. Therefore, alternative measures will be explored to ensure both security and operational efficiency, the ministry said.