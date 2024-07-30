News
Rediff.com  » News » 2 killed, 20 injured as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai train derail in Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 30, 2024 08:55 IST
Two persons were killed and 20 injured as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, officials said.

IMAGE: Locals, security personnel at the site where coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed on Tuesday in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Photographs: ANI on X

The accident occurred at 3.45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), they said.

SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said that there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred concurrently.

"Two persons were killed and 20 injured as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo. Rescue operations are on and an NDRF team is rushing to the spot," DC West Singhbhum Kuldeep Chaudhary, who is camping at the accident site, told PTI.

 

The accident site is near the border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

"At least 18 coaches of the 22-coach 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur derailed near Barabamboo station in SER's Chakradharpur Division at 3.45 AM," the SER spokesperson said.

Of these, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car, he said.

"The injured passengers were provided medical aid in Barabamboo. They were taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment," another senior SER official said.

The rescue operation is on, he said.

The train, which left Howrah on Monday night, met with the accident early this morning, the SER official said.

The train accident was reported from Potobeda in the Kharsawan block of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, said an official of the local administration.

"The Howrah-Mumbai Mail and a freight train were involved in the accident. The assessment of injured people is underway," he added.

The SER cancelled a few express and passenger trains on Tuesday owing to the accident, including 22861 Howrah-Titlagarh-Kantabanji Ispat Express and 12021 Howrah-Barbil Janshatabdi Express.

Some other trains were either short-terminated or diverted owing to the accident near Barabamboo station, the official said.

The South Eastern Railway on Tuesday opened helpline numbers after the derailment of the 18 coaches of the train.

The helpline numbers are 022-22694040 for Mumbai, 08799982712 for Bhusawal, 7757912790 for Nagpur, 0657-2290324 for Tata, 06587-238072 for Chakradharpur, 0661-2501072 and 0661-2500244 for Rourkela and 06645-272530 for Jharsuguda, the SER said in a statement.

Helpline numbers for Howrah are 9433357920 and 033-26382217, and for Shalimar are 7595074427 and 6295531471 and for Kharagpur is 03222-293764, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Kavach Would Have Prevented Accident'

'Kavach Would Have Prevented Accident'

'Railways is known for covering up accidents'

'Railways is known for covering up accidents'

