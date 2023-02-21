News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3 killed, 213 injured as 2 fresh quakes hit Turkey

3 killed, 213 injured as 2 fresh quakes hit Turkey

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 21, 2023 10:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 3 persons were killed and 213 others were injured after the two fresh earthquakes hit Turkey's Southern Hatay province, Anadolu Agency reported citing Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

IMAGE: An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings following an earthquake in Hatay. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

Turkish Interior Minister also stated that the search and rescue operations are underway at three sites.

On Monday evening, two earthquakes jolted Turkey's southernmost Hatay province, just two weeks after major quakes hit the region, the country's disaster management agency said.

According to Turkey's Anadolu Agency citing the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), one of the quakes occured at around 20.04 pm, local time (1704GMT) in the Defence district of Hatay, with a magnitude of 6.4. In contrast, the other quake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit the country three minutes later, with its epicentre being in Hatay's Samandag province.

 

The first quake took place at a depth of 16.7 kilometres (10.4 miles), while the second one was at a depth of 7 km (4.3 mi).

The new earthquake struck parts of Turkiye and Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed more than 40,000 people.

AFAD issued warnings urging citizens to avoid coastal areas as a precaution against the risk of a rise in the sea level, which could reach up to 50 centimetres (1.6 feet).

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay called on citizens in the region to stay away from damaged buildings as authorities scan the affected areas.

Millions of people who survived the quake need humanitarian aid, authorities say, with many survivors left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.

Earlier, Turkey ended rescue efforts in eight out of ten provinces, almost two weeks after a massive earthquake killed tens of thousands of people, the country's disaster agency said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Romeo and Julie, NDRF's heroes behind Turkey rescue
Romeo and Julie, NDRF's heroes behind Turkey rescue
Post-quake anger changes poll scene in Turkey
Post-quake anger changes poll scene in Turkey
Turkey politics heats up over delay in rescue efforts
Turkey politics heats up over delay in rescue efforts
Big Tech Is Rushing To Train AI In...
Big Tech Is Rushing To Train AI In...
'People of Ladakh feel betrayed'
'People of Ladakh feel betrayed'
Kavya, Nia Kick Off The Party In Red
Kavya, Nia Kick Off The Party In Red
Will Pakistan Be Less Of A Nuisance?
Will Pakistan Be Less Of A Nuisance?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

What Earthquakes Do To Buildings

What Earthquakes Do To Buildings

The Joy Of Seeing Mother Alive

The Joy Of Seeing Mother Alive

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances