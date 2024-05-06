News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Woman throws son into crocodile-infested river after fight with husband

Woman throws son into crocodile-infested river after fight with husband

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 06, 2024 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 26-year-old woman allegedly threw her six-year-old disabled son into a crocodile infested river at Dandeli taluk in Uttara Kannada district following a quarrel with her husband, police said on Sunday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The couple often fought with each other over the condition of their elder son, who is speech-disabled since birth. They have another two-year-old son, they said.

Savitri's husband Ravi Kumar (27) used to frequently quarrel with her over elder son's disability and questioned her as to why she gave birth to such a child. On certain occasions, he used to allegedly tell her to "throw the child away", police said.

 

According to the police, following a fight over the same matter on Saturday evening, frustrated Savitri allegedly threw her elder son into a waste canal directly linked to the Kali river which is infested with crocodiles.

The neighbours alerted the police. They reached the spot and with the help of locals and divers, conducted a search operation to rescue the child. However, since it was dark, the police could not find the child.

On Sunday morning, the police managed to retrieve the body of the child with severe injuries, bite marks across the body and a missing hand indicating that the child was the victim of a crocodile attack, a police officer said.

The body was sent for post mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, police said, adding a further investigation into the matter is underway.

"We have registered a case at Dandeli Rural Police station under section 109 (Abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested both husband and wife in connection with the incident," the officer said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NEVER FIGHT In Front Of Your Children!
NEVER FIGHT In Front Of Your Children!
Beware! Crocodiles On The Road
Beware! Crocodiles On The Road
Why discipline is a bad word
Why discipline is a bad word
Sunita Kejriwal Does A Road Show
Sunita Kejriwal Does A Road Show
Service sector growth is among fastest in 14 years
Service sector growth is among fastest in 14 years
The Shashi Tharoor You Don't Know
The Shashi Tharoor You Don't Know
Security amped up for T20 WC after terror threat
Security amped up for T20 WC after terror threat
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Delhi man throws son from 1st flr after spat with wife

Delhi man throws son from 1st flr after spat with wife

Parents, Beware Of These RED FLAGS!

Parents, Beware Of These RED FLAGS!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances