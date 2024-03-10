News
Two former Gehlot ministers among many Cong leaders join BJP in Raj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 10, 2024 16:47 IST
Several Congress leaders in Rajasthan, including former ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Congress leaders in Rajasthan, including former ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, join BJP in Jaipur, March 10, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Former Congress MLAs Ricchpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha and Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former state Congress chief Seva Dal Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma and Riju Jhunjhunwala among other leaders also joined the ruling party in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, state BJP president C P Joshi and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav welcomed them into the party at its state headquarters in Jaipur.

Addressing a gathering, Kataria said he joined the BJP because of his conscience. He said the BJP understands the pain and suffering of farmers, the poor and the common man.

It was Chief Minister Shama who worked to resolve the issue of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, Kataria added

Bairwa, who was the chairman of the SC Commission during the previous Congress rule, hit out at former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

"The then-CM considered SC people his slaves," he alleged.

Kataria and Yadav were ministers in the previous Congress government headed by Ashok Gehlot. Kataria was also a Union minister of state in the previous UPA government.

Yadav said the BJP will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. When he was a minister in the Gehlot cabinet, the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax carried out searches on premises linked to him in connection with an alleged fraud in midday meals.

Ricchpal Mirdha is the uncle of former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha, who joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

Jyoti Mirsha has been named as the BJP's candidate from Nagaur for the Lok Sabha elections. Vijaypal Mirdha is Ricchpal Mirdha's son.

Speaking on the occasion, Ricchpal Mirdha said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave reservation to the Jat community, while the Modi government has made Jagdeep Dhankar, the son of a farmer, the vice president of India.

There are three governors from the Jat community, he said, adding "What did the Congress give us?"

The Mirdha family is considered politically influential in the Jat-dominated Nagaur and nearby areas.

Apart from them, Randhir Singh Bhindar, a former BJP MLA who earlier separated from the party and formed his Janta Sena outfit, also merged with the BJP.

Bhindar said he struggled for 11 years after separating from the BJP due to certain reasons but never joined the Congress. He added that he was returning to his family.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the Congress sought votes in the name of farmers but cheated them. He also accused the party of corruption and scams.

Alok Beniwal is the son of the former governor of Gujarat Kamla Beniwal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
