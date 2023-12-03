News
Trends show BJP ahead of Congress in Rajasthan leads

Trends show BJP ahead of Congress in Rajasthan leads

Source: PTI
December 03, 2023 09:24 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading over the Congress as the initial trends poured in for the assembly elections in Rajasthan on Sunday.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Photograph: ANI Photo

Most TV channels showed that the BJP was leading in 100 seats while the Congress on 85.

However, the Election Commission website showed that the Congress was leading in four seats and the BJP in one in Rajasthan.

Counting of votes polled in the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan got underway at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

Postal ballots are being counted first which will be followed by the counting of votes polled through Electronic Voting Machines.

 

A total of 36 counting centres have been set up 199 of the state's 200 assembly constituencies which went to poll. Election to the Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

As many as 1,862 candidates are in the fray for 199 seats.

While 30 election districts have one counting centre, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur have two centres each. "All district election officers, police commissioners and superintendents of police have been instructed to strictly follow the security protocol at the counting centre," CEO Gupta said.

He said that three-tier security arrangements have been ensured at the counting venue and only those with authorised passes would be able to enter.

"Separate counting halls have been made for each assembly seat at the counting centre, where as per the instructions of the Commission, tables have been arranged for counting of postal ballots and EVMs," he said.

Incumbent Congress and its rival Congress conducted intense poll campaign and are both hopeful of forming a government.

While most of pollsters predicted an edge for the BJP, three exit polls in their upper limit forecast a Congress win in the desert state. 

Source: PTI
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

