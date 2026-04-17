HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Tragedy In Kerala: Two Drown In Bhavani River

Tragedy In Kerala: Two Drown In Bhavani River

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 17:56 IST

x

Two young men from Tamil Nadu tragically drowned in the Bhavani river in Kerala while visiting a tourist spot, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Key Points

  • Two men from Tamil Nadu drowned in the Bhavani river near Attappady, Kerala.
  • The deceased were identified as Sathyam, 18, and Nitheesh, 19, both from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
  • The incident occurred at Chavadiyur, a tourist destination on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.
  • The men ventured into a deeper section of the river, leading to the drowning.

Two persons from Tamil Nadu drowned in the Bhavani river near Attappady here on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sathyam (18) and Nitheesh (19), both natives of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

 

Details Of The Kerala River Incident

According to police, the duo had visited Chavadiyur, a tourist destination on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border near Attappady in the district.

Police said the two entered the river and ventured into a deeper section.

Locals alerted Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who launched a search operation.

After a search lasting over an hour, the bodies were recovered, officials said.

Police have initiated a probe into the incident and said a case will be registered.

Cases of accidental drowning are registered under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with causing death by negligence. The investigation will likely focus on the circumstances leading to the men entering the dangerous part of the river and whether adequate safety measures were in place at the tourist spot.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Goa bridge collapse: Divers look for more bodies
Goa bridge collapse: Divers look for more bodies
Motorcycle Collision in Kerala Claims Lives of Two Youths
Motorcycle Collision in Kerala Claims Lives of Two Youths
Two athletes found hanging in SAI hostel in Kolllam
Two athletes found hanging in SAI hostel in Kolllam
2 dead, 30 missing as bridge in Goa collapses in river
2 dead, 30 missing as bridge in Goa collapses in river
Uttarakhand Man Drowns in Maharashtra Lake
Uttarakhand Man Drowns in Maharashtra Lake

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Kangana's Stylish Entry at Parliament Steals the Spotlight0:19

Kangana's Stylish Entry at Parliament Steals the Spotlight

Leader not present, deputy missing: Raghav Chadha's dig at AAP in Rajya Sabha2:17

Leader not present, deputy missing: Raghav Chadha's dig...

'Hass Rahe Hai'! Priyanka Gandhi Takes a Witty Swipe at Amit Shah0:51

'Hass Rahe Hai'! Priyanka Gandhi Takes a Witty Swipe at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO