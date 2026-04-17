Tragedy In Kerala: Two Drown In Bhavani River

Two young men from Tamil Nadu tragically drowned in the Bhavani river in Kerala while visiting a tourist spot, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Key Points Two men from Tamil Nadu drowned in the Bhavani river near Attappady, Kerala.

The deceased were identified as Sathyam, 18, and Nitheesh, 19, both from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred at Chavadiyur, a tourist destination on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

The men ventured into a deeper section of the river, leading to the drowning.

Two persons from Tamil Nadu drowned in the Bhavani river near Attappady here on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sathyam (18) and Nitheesh (19), both natives of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Details Of The Kerala River Incident

According to police, the duo had visited Chavadiyur, a tourist destination on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border near Attappady in the district.

Police said the two entered the river and ventured into a deeper section.

Locals alerted Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who launched a search operation.

After a search lasting over an hour, the bodies were recovered, officials said.

Police have initiated a probe into the incident and said a case will be registered.

Cases of accidental drowning are registered under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with causing death by negligence. The investigation will likely focus on the circumstances leading to the men entering the dangerous part of the river and whether adequate safety measures were in place at the tourist spot.