Two Suspected Drug Peddlers Arrested In Jharkhand With Opium

In Jharkhand, police arrested two individuals suspected of drug peddling and seized a significant quantity of opium, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Chatra district, Jharkhand.

Police seized 1.1 kg of opium during a raid near Gothai village.

The seized opium is estimated to be worth around Rs 6 lakh.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police in Jharkhand's Chatra district arrested two suspected drug peddlers and seized opium, officials said on Saturday.

Opium Seized During Raid

The arrests were made on Friday during a raid in a forested area near Gothai village in Simaria police station limits following a tip-off, they said.

"We received information that some persons had gathered in the area to buy and sell opium. Acting on the input, a police team conducted a raid and arrested two drug peddlers," SDPO (Simaria) Nagaragoje Shubham Bhausaheb said.

Details of the Seizure

A total of 1.1 kg of opium was recovered from the suspects, he said, adding that the seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 6 lakh.

According to the officer, a third person accompanying the suspects managed to escape during the operation.

Legal Action and Investigation

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the two suspects have been remanded to judicial custody, Bhausaheb said.

The absconding suspect has been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend him, he said.