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Two Arrested In Ulhasnagar Firing Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 19:53 IST

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the Ulhasnagar firing incident that tragically killed two brothers and injured their uncle, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

Key Points

  • Two individuals, Shekar Birajdar and Ajay Rao, have been arrested in connection with the Ulhasnagar firing incident.
  • The firing resulted in the deaths of two brothers, Anil Chauhan and Aman Chauhan, and injuries to their uncle.
  • The incident occurred in Kailash Colony, Ulhasnagar, with assailants firing approximately 15 rounds.
  • The arrested suspects have been remanded in police custody until May 28 for further investigation.

Police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the firing incident of the previous night at Ulhasnagar in the district in which two siblings died and their uncle was grievously injured, a senior official said.

Ulhasnagar Firing: Suspects Identified

The arrested men were identified as Shekar Birajdar and Ajay Rao.

 

"The duo was produced before a local magistrate who remanded them in police custody till May 28," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore.

Details of the Ulhasnagar Incident

A group of assailants opened indiscriminate fire following a dispute in Kailash Colony around 8.30 pm on Thursday, causing panic in the area. The attackers fired 15 rounds before fleeing.

Brothers Anil Chauhan (22) and Aman Chauhan (17) died on the spot while their uncle was injured.

Ongoing Investigation into Motive

Investigation into the exact motive behind the crime is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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