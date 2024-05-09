News
Brothers from Karnal held for killing Indian student in Australia

Brothers from Karnal held for killing Indian student in Australia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 09, 2024 13:11 IST
Two Indian-origin brothers wanted in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old MTech student from India have been arrested by Australian police, media reports said.

Abhijeet Abhijeet, 26, and Robin Gartan, 27, were arrested on Tuesday in the New South Wales country town of Goulburn police are preparing to extradite them to Victoria, the Goulburn Post reported.

The brothers were on the run since the early hours of Sunday after Navjeet Sandhu from Noble Park was killed and a 30-year-old man, also from Noble Park, was injured at an Ormond home in Melbourne's southeast.

 

Police on Thursday charged Gartan with murder and attempted murder while Abhijeet was charged with affray, the report added.

They faced Goulburn Local Court on Thursday morning where their extradition to Victoria was granted.

The brothers are set to front the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the house on North Road at about 1 am following reports of a dispute.

Navjeet was fatally attacked with a knife by another student when he tried to intervene in a dispute between a few Indian students over some rent issue, according to the deceased victim's uncle Yashvir in Karnal, Haryana.

"Navjeet's friend (another Indian student) had asked him to accompany him to his house to pick up his belongings as he had a car. While his friend went inside, Navjeet heard some shouts and saw there was a scuffle. When Navjeet tried to intervene asking them not to fight, he was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife," Yashvir said.

He added that like Navjeet, the alleged accused also hails from Karnal.

Navjeet's friend, whom he was accompanying, also sustained injuries in the incident, the uncle of the deceased said.

The injured man is married to the woman, while the man who died was his friend. A weapon was found at the home and will be forensically tested.

On Monday, Detective Inspector Dean Thomas told media that police believed the brothers lived at the Ormond home, where a party was held on Sunday, News.com.au reported.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

