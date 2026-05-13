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Two Arrested Over Shooting Of Gangster's Son In Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 13, 2026 16:58 IST

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Mumbai Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the gangland-style shooting of Sameer Sheikh, the son of an alleged associate of Dawood Ibrahim, in south Mumbai.

Key Points

  • Two suspects, Zeeshan Anwar Sheikh and Sadik Sheikh Liyakat Sheikh, have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
  • The victim, Sameer Sheikh, is the son of alleged gangster Asif Dadi, who was reportedly linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang.
  • The shooting occurred on Dockyard Road in south Mumbai, with the attackers firing a single shot.
  • Mumbai Police recovered the weapon, motorcycle, and mobile phones used in the crime.

Two suspects were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in connection with the firing at Sameer Mohammad Asif Khan alias Sameer Sheikh, the son of alleged gangster Asif Shaikh alias Asif Dadi, Mumbai Police said.

Arrest Details and Location

Zeeshan Anwar Sheikh (30) and Sadik Sheikh Liyakat Sheikh (30) were arrested by Crime Branch officials from Mahim Dargah area.

 

Background of the Case

Asif Dadi was allegedly linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang, police said.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place on Tuesday evening on Dockyard Road in south Mumbai. The attackers arrived on a motorcycle and fired a single shot at Sameer Sheikh, hitting him in the leg.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently out of danger. An FIR was registered at Byculla police station.

Evidence Recovered

Police also recovered the weapon used in the crime, the motorcycle used by the assailants and mobile phones from the accused, officials added.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation in the case is being carried out by Crime Branch Unit three, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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