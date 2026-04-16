Arrests Made in Ballabhgarh Bar Manager Murder Case

Two suspects have been arrested in Ballabhgarh following the brutal murder of a bar manager after a dispute over alcohol, sparking a police investigation to apprehend all those involved.

Key Points Two individuals, Abhishek and Rohit, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old bar manager in Ballabhgarh.

The murder occurred after an argument over the purchase of alcohol following a wedding celebration at a community centre.

The victim, Aadesh, was allegedly attacked with sticks, rods, and stones, leading to his death.

Police are continuing their investigation and conducting raids to apprehend additional suspects involved in the crime.

Two people were arrested in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old bar manager in Ballabhgarh earlier in the week, police said on Thursday.

The police identified the two as Abhishek and Rohit, both aged 23 and residents of Indira Colony, Jharsa, Gurugram.

Aadesh, an 'ahata' manager, was allegedly beaten to death on Tuesday by some people who were part of a wedding procession.

Details of the Incident

During interrogation, Abhishek told the police that his niece's wedding was held at the community centre in Sector 3 on Tuesday.

Around midnight, he and his nephew went to the liquor shop next to the community centre to buy alcohol, but the shop was closed, he said, according to the police.

They knocked on the door of the courtyard adjacent to the shop, which brought Aadesh, the manager of the ahata, to the door. They asked him for alcohol but Aadesh said the shop was closed and there was no liquor, said police.

"They had an argument. Aadesh and his brother ran after him, and called their friends from the community centre and they attacked Adesh with sticks, rods and stones, causing Adesh's death," Abhishek confessed, police said.

Aadesh was a native of Uttar Pradesh and managed the ahata, a BYOB joint, near the HSVP Market in Sector 3.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 8 Police Station in connection with the killing.

"We are questioning the accused and conducting raids to nab others," a spokesperson for Faridabad Police said.