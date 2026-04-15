Wedding Party Brawl Turns Fatal: Tavern Worker Killed in Faridabad

A Faridabad tavern employee tragically died after allegedly being attacked by wedding guests for refusing to serve them alcohol, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A tavern employee in Faridabad died after allegedly being attacked by wedding guests.

The incident occurred after the employee refused to serve alcohol to the wedding party at the tavern.

Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses.

The victim, identified as Aadesh, was brutally thrashed and died at the scene due to his injuries.

An employee working at an 'ahata' (tavern) in Faridabad was allegedly beaten to death by members of a wedding procession after he refused to serve them alcohol, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am near a community centre in Ballabgarh's Sector-3 area. The police identified the deceased as Aadesh (30), a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, a few wedding guests from Gurugram had arrived at the tavern located near a liquor shop in the HSVP Market seeking alcohol.

When Aadesh refused to serve them, the guests became enraged and started attacking him. The attackers allegedly thrashed the 30-year-old brutally, resulting in his death on the spot, the police said.

Due to the large number of attackers, Adesh was unable to defend himself, and as a result, he succumbed to his injuries, the police added.

After the incident, a call was made to the police, who then sent the body for a postmortem.

Police Investigation Underway

Police teams are currently actively engaged in identifying and arresting the attackers. Nearby CCTV footage is being examined, and eyewitnesses are being questioned to identify the perpetrators, the police said.

"An FIR has been registered against unknown accused. A probe is underway, and the accused will be arrested soon," Inspector Ranbir Singh, SHO of Sector 8 police station, Faridabad, said.