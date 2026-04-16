Bijnor: Two held for alleged terror links and inciting communal disharmony

Police in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested two individuals for alleged anti-national activities, including terror recruitment and inciting communal disharmony, highlighting ongoing concerns about security and social cohesion.

Key Points Two individuals arrested in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, for alleged anti-national activities.

One arrest related to alleged terror recruitment via social media contacts in Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

The accused allegedly attempted to recruit youths for terror activities and damaging railway tracks.

Another arrest linked to a case of inciting communal disharmony by targeting properties based on religious symbols.

Police investigations are ongoing in both cases, with lookout notices issued for suspects abroad.

Two people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor in connection with alleged anti-national activities linked to separate incidents, police said on Thursday.

Arrest for Alleged Terror Recruitment

Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said Sameer was arrested from Najibabad for allegedly maintaining contact with individuals based in Saudi Arabia and South Africa, who were attempting to recruit youths in India for terror-related activities.

According to police, Sameer was in touch with Aqib, based in Saudi Arabia, and Majul, based in South Africa, through Instagram. They allegedly tried to lure youths into building a terror network in India, indulging in anti-national activities and damaging railway tracks.

During questioning, Sameer admitted that Aqib had been instigating him towards such activities, police said. Two other accused, Uvaid and Jalal, had been arrested earlier in the case.

Police added that lookout notices have been issued against Aqib and Majul.

Arrest for Inciting Communal Disharmony

In a separate incident, police arrested Rajuram Godara from Jaisalmer in connection with a March 4 case in Kiratpur, where a parked car was set on fire after identifying it by a religious symbol.

Earlier, three accused -- Abuzar, Zaid and Mannan -- had been arrested in the case.

According to police, an individual identified as Abu Bakar had allegedly offered money through a Telegram group to target properties belonging to members of the Hindu community.

Further investigation in both cases is underway, police said.