HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » UP Men Arrested for Links to Dubai-Based Handler with Pakistan Ties

UP Men Arrested for Links to Dubai-Based Handler with Pakistan Ties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 23:52 IST

Two men in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested for their alleged connections to a Pakistan-linked handler operating from Dubai, accused of inciting anti-Hindu sentiment and promoting anti-national activities.

Key Points

  • Two men in Uttar Pradesh were arrested for alleged links to a Dubai-based handler with ties to Pakistan.
  • The handler, Aqib, is accused of inciting anti-Hindu sentiment and encouraging anti-national activities.
  • An Instagram video allegedly showed Aqib displaying an AK-47 rifle and explosives.
  • The case has been handed over to the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for further investigation.
  • Police officials involved in the initial investigation, who gave Aqib a clean chit, have been suspended.

Two men were arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday for allegedly being in touch with a Pakistan-linked handler based in Dubai, police said.

Circle Officer, Najibabad, Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said Uvaid Malik and Jalal Haider were arrested following inputs on their alleged links with Aqib, a resident of Meerut currently staying in Dubai.

 

According to police, Aqib had earlier come into the spotlight after a video surfaced on Instagram purportedly showing him displaying an AK-47 rifle and explosives.

Allegations Against Aqib

During interrogation, the arrested men allegedly told police that Aqib used to incite youngsters against Hindus and encourage anti-national activities, the officer said, adding that detailed questioning of the accused is underway.

On April 6, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha said the video first surfaced in November last year. Aqib, a native of Sathla village in the Mawana area of Meerut, was allegedly seen in the video brandishing weapons.

Following the viral clip, a case was registered at the Nangal police station by sub-inspector Vinod Kumar. However, the then station house officer and investigating officer Satyendra Singh had recorded Aqib's statement and filed a final report, stating that the weapons seen in the video were toys, effectively giving him a clean chit.

ATS Takes Over Investigation

Police said fresh developments have now revealed Aqib's suspicious links and the probe has been handed over to the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

The SP said action has been taken against the officials concerned, with the then SHO and investigating officer suspended and Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh removed from his post.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Hapur Arrests: Gangster Network Operatives Shared Religious Site Details
Hapur Arrests: Gangster Network Operatives Shared Religious Site Details
2 from PoK arrested for helping Uri attackers cross LoC
2 from PoK arrested for helping Uri attackers cross LoC
Rajasthan man held for suspected anti-national activities, Pakistan terror link
Rajasthan man held for suspected anti-national activities, Pakistan terror link
UP ATS arrests 2 suspected of spying for ISI
UP ATS arrests 2 suspected of spying for ISI
UP ATS arrests 2 alleged JeM terrorists
UP ATS arrests 2 alleged JeM terrorists

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Vance Departs for Pakistan for High-Stakes Meeting with Iran2:52

Vance Departs for Pakistan for High-Stakes Meeting with Iran

Anant Ambani's Vantara launches world's first wildlife university2:02

Anant Ambani's Vantara launches world's first wildlife...

Bhumi and Jacqueline Bring Ultimate Glam in Their Latest Looks2:57

Bhumi and Jacqueline Bring Ultimate Glam in Their Latest...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO