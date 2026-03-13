Ex-Driver Arrested in Bengaluru Jewellery Heist

A former driver has been arrested in Bengaluru for the theft of diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 14.65 lakh, leading to the recovery of the stolen goods and ongoing investigations to apprehend an accomplice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly stealing diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 14.65 lakh.

The accused is a former driver for the victim's family, who had worked for them for about 10 years.

Police recovered the stolen jewellery after the arrest.

The accused confessed to the crime and revealed that the stolen goods were sold to a jewellery shop.

An accomplice is currently absconding, and police are actively searching for him.

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing diamond and gold ornaments worth Rs 14.65 lakh from a house here, officials said on Friday.

With his arrest, police recovered the stolen property worth Rs 14.65 lakh, they said.

The theft was reported at a house in the jurisdiction of Amruthahalli on February 24, police said.

According to police, the complainant alleged that diamond and gold ornaments kept in a cupboard in a room at his mother-in-law's house had gone missing when no one was at home. He raised suspicion over a person who had worked as a driver for the family for about 10 years and had quit two months earlier.

Arrest and Confession

Subsequently, the former driver was taken into custody from near Jakkur government school here and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime along with his friend, a senior police officer said.

The accused revealed that they sold the stolen diamond and gold ornaments to a jewellery shop, he said.

The friend of the accused is absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Further investigation is in progress.