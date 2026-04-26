Bengaluru Police Bust Two-Wheeler Theft Ring, Recover 20 Vehicles

Bengaluru police have successfully cracked down on a two-wheeler theft ring, arresting two suspects and recovering 20 stolen vehicles worth Rs 15 lakhs, bringing relief to residents.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bengaluru police arrested two individuals involved in two-wheeler thefts.

Police recovered 20 stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 15 lakhs.

The arrests followed a complaint filed in March regarding a stolen two-wheeler.

The accused confessed to stealing vehicles across Bengaluru.

Multiple two-wheeler theft cases across Bengaluru police stations have been solved.

Bengaluru police have arrested two people involved in two-wheeler thefts in the city and recovered 20 vehicles worth Rs 15 lakhs, police said on Sunday.

Two-Wheeler Theft Complaint Leads to Arrests

According to police, the action followed a complaint by a resident of Varahasandra within the jurisdiction of Talaghattapura Police Station on March 21.

In the complaint, it was stated that on the night of March 20, the complainant had parked his two-wheeler near Yellamma Temple.

Upon returning, he found that unknown persons had stolen the vehicle. Based on the complaint, a two-wheeler theft case was registered at Talaghattapura Police Station.

Investigation and Apprehension of Accused

During the course of investigation, the police pursued multiple angles and gathered credible information through informants. Acting on this information, on April 16, the police apprehended two accused persons near NICE Road along with a two-wheeler.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the theft and further revealed their involvement in stealing multiple two-wheelers across various parts of Bengaluru city, the police said.

They also disclosed that the stolen vehicles were hidden at different locations, police said in a release.

Recovery of Stolen Vehicles and Cases Solved

Based on the accused's information, police recovered 20 stolen two-wheelers from different locations. The total value of the recovered vehicles is Rs15 lakhs.

With the arrest of the accused, 3 two-wheeler theft cases of Talaghattapura Police Station, 2 cases of Konanakunte Police Station, and one case each from Girinagar, Commercial Street, Banashankari, Tilaknagar, Bandepalya, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Hanumanthanagar, Bharathinagar, Subramanyapura, and Siddapura Police Stations have been detected. In addition, 5 other two-wheeler theft cases across various police stations in Bengaluru city have also been solved - totaling 20 cases, police said.

Both the accused were produced before the court, which has remanded them to judicial custody, they added.