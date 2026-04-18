Maharashtra Police Recover Stolen Tractor Within Two Days

Maharashtra police swiftly recovered a farmer's stolen tractor in Beed district, arresting the thief and recovering the vehicle within two days, showcasing effective crime investigation.

Key Points A farmer's tractor was stolen from near his house in Beed district, Maharashtra.

Police traced and recovered the stolen tractor within two days.

The accused, Ramdas Asaram Shriram, was apprehended by the police.

The stolen tractor and trolley are worth approximately Rs 5.70 lakh.

A tractor belonging to a farmer was allegedly stolen from near his house in Beed district of Maharashtra, but the thief was traced and the vehicle was recovered from him within two days, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Ramdas Asaram Shriram (25), was apprehended on Friday, they said.

Farmer Reports Tractor Theft

Farmer Satish Bansode, who resides in Kaij tehsil, lodged a complaint on April 15 stating that his tractor and its trolley parked in front of his house were stolen at night.

A case of theft was then registered at the Kaij police station. The Local Crime Branch initiated an investigation and examined footage from CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding area, an official said.

Police Investigation and Recovery

Based on the information, a trap was laid on April 17 around 9 pm at Paytalwadi village in Majalgaon tehsil in the district and the accused was apprehended.

During the interrogation, the accused told the investigators that he had stolen the tractor and kept it hidden in his agricultural field, he said.

The police then recovered the stolen tractor and trolley worth around Rs 5.70 lakh from his possession and the accused was handed over to Kaij police station for further legal action.

Under Indian law, theft of a vehicle can attract charges under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, potentially leading to imprisonment and fines. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering further evidence and preparing a charge sheet for court proceedings. Rural areas in Maharashtra sometimes see such thefts due to the value of agricultural equipment.