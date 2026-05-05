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Two Arrested In Ex-NSG Commando Murder Case In Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 18:58 IST

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Two individuals have been arrested in Gurugram for the murder of a former NSG commando, allegedly in retaliation for a past killing, according to police reports.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Two individuals, Gulshan and Kartik Chauhan, have been arrested in Gurugram for the murder of ex-NSG commando Sundar.
  • The accused allegedly used pistols to commit the crime, which police have recovered.
  • Kartik Chauhan confessed that the murder was revenge for the killing of his father by Sundar in 2018.
  • Sundar was on parole for his niece's wedding when he was murdered during a morning walk.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly murdering ex-NSG commando Sundar, alias Fauji, in Kasan village, Manesar, last week, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Gulshan, alias Gullu, alias Ganesh (20), and Kartik Chauhan, alias Chhota Rohan (20), both residents of Kasan village.

 

Details of the Arrest and Weapon Recovery

Police said they recovered two pistols used in the crime from their possession. The main accused, Kartik Chauhan, works at a water supply plant in Gurugram.

Motive: Revenge for Father's Murder

Karthik, along with his friend, had gunned down 55-year-old Sundar in revenge for his father's killing.

"During interrogation, Kartik revealed that in 2018, his father, Bahadur Chauhan, was murdered by Sundar. On March 29, Sunder, who was serving a life sentence for the murder, had come to his village on parole for his niece's wedding. Seeking revenge, Karthik and his friend Gulshan shot down Sundar. We are questioning both the accused," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

The Incident and Investigation

The incident took place on April 30, around 8.30 am, when Sundar was out on a morning walk. Karthik and his friend, riding a motorcycle, confronted Sundar, pulled their pistols and shot him dead, Eyewitnesses claimed that around five rounds were fired. An FIR was later registered at Manesar police station, following which the accused were arrested.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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