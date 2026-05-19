Twisha Sharma's family denies drug use, mental illness allegations

The parents of deceased model Twisha Sharma are vehemently denying allegations of drug use and mental illness made by her in-laws, amidst an ongoing investigation into her alleged dowry death.

IMAGE: Navnidhi Sharma, father of the late Twisha Sharma, speaks to the media over the death of his daughter and seeks a second autopsy, following the alleged dowry harassment and cruelty by the daughter's husband, Samarth Singh, and in-laws, in Bhopal on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Twisha Sharma's parents reject claims of drug addiction and mental illness made by her mother-in-law.

The family alleges character assassination and demands answers about Twisha's death at her marital home in Bhopal.

Twisha Sharma was found dead in her home months after marrying Samarth, who is now absconding.

A local court rejected Samarth Singh's anticipatory bail plea, and police have announced a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Twisha's family has requested the investigation be moved outside of Madhya Pradesh, alleging a biased local probe into the dowry death case.

The parents of model and actress Twisha Sharma, an alleged dowry harassment victim, on Tuesday rejected her mother-in-law's allegations that she was a drug addict and suffered from mental illness.

Rejecting retired judge Giribala Singh's claims as 'character assassination', the Noida-based family demanded answers from the accused about Twisha's death at her marital home.

Investigation Into Twisha Sharma's Death

Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, just months after her December 2025 marriage to Samarth, whom she met on a dating app in 2024.

A local court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Twisha's absconding lawyer-husband, Samarth Singh, following which Bhopal police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Family Refutes Allegations

Following the court order, Giribala Singh addressed a press conference, alleging that Twisha was undergoing psychiatric counselling and taking medicines, generally prescribed to schizophrenia patients.

Talking to PTI Videos, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, said, "Because the girl is dead now, they think they can say anything against her and shift the blame."

The accused must prove their allegations in court, he added.

Navnidhi Sharma said that publicly defaming a deceased woman is a serious offence, and is especially "shameful" coming from a person who held a high judicial office.

Describing his daughter as a dynamic, career-oriented, and highly educated woman, he hit back at the schizophrenia claims.

"If my daughter had been schizophrenic, then what should be said about Giribala Singh, who killed such a good daughter in her own house?"

Financial Dependency Denied

Twisha's mother, Rekha Sharma, denied allegations that the family was financially dependent on her, or that Giribala Singh had given nearly Rs 8 lakh to their daughter over the last five months and that Rs 5 lakh from this was transferred to their son.

"We never had any shortage of money. The only issue was that her in-laws were trying to sabotage her career," she alleged, slamming claims that they had pushed Twisha into the glamour industry too young and abandoned her.

Demand For Fair Probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into the alleged dowry death, is currently scanning CCTV footage, call logs, and digital footprints to locate Twisha's absconding husband.

Meanwhile, alleging a biased local probe, Twisha's grieving family has demanded that the investigation be transferred outside of Madhya Pradesh.