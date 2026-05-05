Vijay to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM on May 7

Actor Vijay is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7.

IMAGE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay. Photograph: @TVKHQITWingOffl/X

Key Points The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai.

TVK won 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, falling short of a majority.

TVK is expected to seek support from smaller parties to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay has requested two weeks to prove his majority in the state assembly.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay is scheduled to take the oath of office as the state's new Chief Minister on May 7, sources said.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai.

Vijay's Victory and Government Formation

In an unprecedented election results, Vijay's TVK dismantled Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu and won 108 seats in the 234-member legislative assembly, just short of a majority

To form the government, TVK is expected to seek support from other parties, including Congress, PMK, Left parties, CPI(M), and VCK, which could push it past the majority threshold.

Claim to Form Government

Earlier, Vijay wrote to Lok Bhavan staking a claim to form the government.

He informed the governor that the party had secured 108 seats, and being the single largest party, it should be invited to form the government.

"We request an opportunity to demonstrate our majority," Vijay had said in an e-mail communication to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, a source in the TVK said.

The TVK source added that the party had sought two weeks to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

With inputs from PTI