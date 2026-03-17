TVK leader's claim of DMK pressure 'contrary to truth', says Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar breaks silence, questions TVK leader's claim that DMK pressure forced him to quit politics.

IMAGE: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Union Minister L Murugan strongly condemned Aadhav Arjuna's comments on Rajinikanth's decision not to enter politics.

Murugan demanded an apology from Aadhav Arjuna for attempting to tarnish Rajinikanth's image.

Aadhav Arjuna alleged that the DMK threatened Rajinikanth when he tried to enter politics, sparking the controversy.

Various quarters, including Rajinikanth's fans and a state minister, criticised Arjuna's remarks.

The TVK is accused of attempting to gain political mileage by making false claims about Rajinikanth's political aspirations.

Actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday described as "contrary to truth" Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam general secretary Aadhav Arjuna's claim that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had threated the Tamil superstar, forcing him to abandon his political entry.

Arjuna's claim had generated tremendous pushback across the political spectrum, with Union Minister L Murugan demanding an apology from Arjuna for attempting to tarnish the actor's image.

Noting that the TVK general secretary's comments on the top actor's decision not to enter politics was "highly condemnable," the Union minister said the people of Tamil Nadu would not accept Arjuna's comments made to serve his own political agenda.

"Rajini is massive in stature and has captured the hearts of the people. I strongly condemn Aadhav Arjuna's remarks. I insist that Aadhav Arjuna tender an apology to superstar Rajinikanth," Murugan said in a post on the social media platform 'X.'

What Aadhav Arjuna said

While addressing the party members during a protest against the state government in Chennai on March 12, Arjuna had alleged that the DMK threatened Rajinikanth when he tried to enter politics, forcing him to stay out, and it was not on account of the actor's ill-health.

Arjuna maintained that he was not criticising the actor but wanted to point out that TVK founder Vijay had courage to withstand such pressure. "See what has happened now, Rajinikanth went on to act in a film by Red Giant (production house owned by Udhayanidhi Stalin)," Arjuna said.

Criticism follows

His comments, however, drew spontaneous criticism from various quarters, including Rajini's fans and state minerals and mines minister S Regupathy, who said the TVK was attempting to gain political mileage by uttering a "blatant lie."

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth put out a statement in Tamil thanking former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president Nainar Nagendran, Union minister Murugan, Regupathy, "friend" and former TN unit chief of the BJP K Annamalai, apart from his legion of fans "who give him life", for supporting him. The star ended his note with 'time doesn's speak, but will respond at the right time'.