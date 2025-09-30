HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » 'Gen Z rebellion' post by Vijay's aide sparks row after stampede

'Gen Z rebellion' post by Vijay's aide sparks row after stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
September 30, 2025 15:43 IST

Senior TVK leader Adhav Arjuna on Tuesday kicked up a row over a now deleted social media post, reportedly on "Gen Z rebellion" that drew strong condemnation from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam which demanded his expulsion from the actor Vijay-led party.

IMAGE: A visual from the stampede site in Karur where 41 people died. Photograph: ANI video grab

DMK deputy general secretary A Raja thanked the people for ensuring Arjuna deleted the 'X' post, claiming it was against India's sovereignty and integrity.

"Adhav Arjuna put out a Twitter (X) post saying there should be a rebellion like in Nepal (apparently against TN government). Our growth rate is better than national average. Tamil Nadu is a peaceful state," Raja said.

 

"This (social media post) is against India's sovereignty and integrity and he removed it after receiving backlash. Thanks to the TN people for this...," he told reporters.

Raja, a Lok Sabha MP, without naming Vijay, asked if the latter had condemned Arjuna for his comments.

"He (Arjuna) has no political understanding and is it good for TN politics and the people. Why have you (Vijay) not removed him from party yet," Raja asked.

Meanwhile, Arjuna told reporters he was not in a position to talk as he was grieved over the death of 41 persons in the September 27 TVK rally addressed by Vijay in Karur.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
