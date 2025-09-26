HC issues notice to Vijay over TVK party flag dispute

The Madras high court on Friday issued notice to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay on an appeal filed by the Chennai-based trust Thondai Mandala Saandror Dharma Paribalana Sabai, challenging an order of a single judge that declined to restrain TVK from using its party flag.

IMAGE: Actor and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay addresses the gathering during the party's conference, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, August 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

A division bench comprising Justices G Jayachandran and M Sudheer Kumar posted the matter for further hearing after six weeks. The appeal was filed by Dharma Paribalana Sabai.

Alleging trademark and copyright infringement by TVK, Thondai Mandala Saandror Dharma Paribalana Sabai had filed an application arising out of a suit, seeking to restrain TVK from using its flag.

A single judge who heard the application had, on August 18, declined to restrain TVK from using its flag. Aggrieved, the Sabai filed the present appeal.

Meanwhile, the TVK workers made elaborate arrangements, expecting a massive public gathering ahead of Vijay's campaign in Namakkal and Karur on Saturday.

Arterial roads are already decked with banners and party flags, and to serve the crowds that gather early to catch a glimpse of their leader, the TVK district wing is arranging free distribution of over 10,000 water bottles, starting Saturday morning.

A party functionary said bottles bearing Vijay's image will be supplied in all areas he is scheduled to visit.

"It is a festival mood here... We are celebrating this occasion like a festival," he said.

Police personnel have implemented traffic regulations and other measures to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents during the campaign.

During his political tour of Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, Vijay had targeted DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin over his foreign trips, fishermen and farmers' issues and by alleging "family dominance."

The chief of the fledgling TVK had asserted in Tiruvarur that his party's goal is to ensure that there is no "family dominance" in Tamil Nadu, hitting out at CM Stalin and blamed him for blocking the state's progress.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Friday, TVK appealed to cadres and supporters to adhere to guidelines that need to be met during the visit of the party chief.

It also requested the supporters not to follow the vehicle in which Vijay is travelling while visiting the districts.

"The cadres should not climb on government and private buildings, trees, EB lamp posts and transfomers. Pregnant women, elderly and students are requested to stay indoors and watch the address of the leader on television from their respective residences," the statement said.

"Party supporters should ensure that they do not cause any kind of hindrances to ambulances and other vehicles during the meeting," it said.

Following the directive of the police department, the party said, supporters should not indulge in any kind of activities as part of welcoming Vijay during his visit.

"Cadres should not burst crackers. They should not place any digital banners or flagpoles without receiving the necessary approval. They should behave in such a way for the upkeep of law and order," the party urged.