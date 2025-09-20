TVK chief Vijay targets CM Stalin, vows to end family rule in TN

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, actor-politician Vijay on Saturday took his political fight directly to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President and Chief Minister MK Stalin's native turf of Tiruvarur and said his party's goal is to ensure that there is no "family dominance" in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: Actor and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay addresses the gathering during the party's conference, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, August 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vijay, who spoke on the fishermen issues in nearby Nagapattinam, sported a green headgear and addressed farmers' grievances and sought an answer from CM Stalin.

Beginning his speech by mentioning about the iconic Tiruvarur temple car and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's assertion that he made it ply, Vijay compared the state to a chariot and alleged that the DMK icon's son, Chief Minister M K Stalin, by placing wooden logs has blocked the state's progress.

"They say it with pride that Tiruvarur is their home, native district, however, it is yearning for attention, they are not paying attention to Tiruvarur."

The DMK named several schemes after Karunanidhi and attempted to bring a pen-based monument for him. However, in Tiruvarur, the home town of Karunanidhi, lacks even the basic road amenities. Like Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur too has a large number of huts.

Targeting the Centre, he asked whether the Central University in Tiruvarur has all the departments. "It will not be there," he answered.

He alleged that the medical college in the town itself needed treatment. "Does all the equipment work in the medical college? it won't."

Tiruvarur, a district headquarters does not have even a proper connectivity to the town bus stand from the National Highway. He also pointed to the unfulfilled decades-old demands for new rail routes in the region.

Without mentioning the name of Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, Vijay said the work of "the minister from the district" is to serve the chief minister's family.

"That is his work. We have to make him understand that only people are important," he said. Referring to the 'Ungaludan Stalin' (Stalin with you) scheme, he said "Stalin with you" may apply to only to the first family of CM Stalin.

That slogan could not be used among the people as Stalin/the DMK government was not with the people. "I am not saying this. A popular weekly has mentioned this and I am repeating it."

Alleging that the Cauvery delta farmers are enduring the pain of having to pay Rs 40 per 40-kg bag as "commission" for loading and unloading purposes at the paddy procuement centres in the Tiruvarur district, he said farmers themselves got only Rs 10 from the government per bag.

"For one ton, Rs 1,000 is the commission. If you calculate, many crores of rupees has been extorted as commission from Cauvery delta farmers during the past four and a half years," he said adding farmers themselves conveyed to him the commission allegation and hence, he believed it.

"Farmers do not utter lies. CM sir, this has happened in your party-led government's tenure and what answer are you going to provide?"

He, however, did not elaborate on who took the alleged commission from farmers.

TVK's goal is to move towards solutions and this would be clearly explained in the party's manifesto. His party would never make false electoral assurances. TVK speaks the truth, only talks on goals that are practically attainable.

There shall be "no compromise" on ensuring safety for women, upholding law and order and providing basic amenities including road infrastructure, drinking water, healthcare and education.

To describe in simple terms, Vijay said his party's goal is to build a Tamil Nadu that has no poverty and corruption, and to ensure that the state has "no dominance of a family."

Also, the objective is to usher in a "true democracy, one that has a conscience." Further, he said: "Be confident people, success is sure. Nandri, Vanakam."

Dramatically, after saying thanks to conclude the meet, he said he had a doubt and then he asked: "They (rivals and critics) say this is an empty gathering which will not vote (for TVK), Is this an empty gathering ?

When the massive crowds replied with high-decibel chants of "Vijay," it was seen as a pledge to support the TVK.

The actor-politician took away the green towel from his shoulder and used it as a head gear with smile and profusely thanked them.

Green is regarded as a colour associated with farming and farmers.

Tiruvarur is part of the Cauvery delta region of Tamil Nadu.

For well over 50 years, Tiruvarur has been the stronghold of the DMK with the Dravidian movement's ideology having a deep rooted base and the Left parties also have pockets of influence.

Tiruvarur district, part of the erstwhile composite Thanjavur district, was the birth place (Tirukkuvalai) of DMK's iconic leader, late patriarch M Karunanidhi.