Glimpses of the field hospital India has set up in Hatay to treat those injured in the multiple earthquakes that hit Turkey this week.

IMAGE: 'This field hospital in Hatay, Türkiye will treat those affected by the earthquake. Our team of medical & critical care specialists and equipment are preparing to treat emergencies', tweeted External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. All photographs: Kind courtesy @DrSJaishankar/Twitter

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com