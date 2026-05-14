Trump showers praise on Xi as high-stakes talks begin in Beijing

Trump, opening the talks, hailed Xi as a 'great leader' and said the relationship between the two countries was 'going to be better than ever before'.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump participates in an welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on May 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points Trump and Xi held a high-stakes bilateral meeting in Beijing.

Trump said China-US ties would become 'better than ever before'.

Talks focused on trade, technology and regional security tensions.

China reiterated its 'four red lines' ahead of Trump's visit.

Trump received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour in Beijing.

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing as part of his two-day visit to China, with both leaders expressing optimism about future ties despite ongoing tensions over trade, technology and regional security issues.

Trump, opening the talks, hailed Xi as a 'great leader' and said the relationship between the two countries was 'going to be better than ever before'.

"Well, President Xi, I want to thank you very much. First of all, that was an honour like few have ever seen before," Trump said, referring to the welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People.

He said he was particularly impressed by the children present during the ceremony.

"They were happy. They were beautiful. The military is obvious. It couldn't be better. But those children were amazing, and they represent so much," he said.

'We Worked It Out Very Quickly'

Trump highlighted his long-standing relationship with Xi and said the two leaders had consistently managed tensions through direct communication.

"You and I have known each other now for a long time. In fact, the longest relationship of our two countries that any president and president has had," Trump said.

"We've had a fantastic relationship. We've gotten along. When there were difficulties, we worked it out. I would call you, and you would call me, and whenever we had a problem, people don't know, whenever we had a problem, we worked it out very quickly," he added.

Praising Xi's leadership, Trump said, "Such respect for China, the job you've done. You're a great leader. I say it to everybody."

The US President also pointed to the presence of leading American business executives in his delegation, saying they were eager to expand trade and business engagement with China.

"We have the greatest businessmen, the biggest and I guess the best in the world. We have amazing people and they're all with me," he said.

Trump described the meeting as potentially historic, noting the intense attention it was receiving in the United States.

"There are those that say this is maybe the biggest summit ever. They can never remember anything like it," he said.

Ceremonial Welcome In Beijing

Earlier in the day, Trump was formally welcomed by Xi at the Great Hall of the People, marking the beginning of the closely watched diplomatic engagement.

Both leaders shared a warm handshake before Trump met members of Xi’s cabinet. Trump also introduced Xi to members of his cabinet, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Trump was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by China’s People's Liberation Army Honour Guard Battalion. A state banquet in honour of Trump is scheduled later in the evening.

Trump arrived in China on Wednesday and was received by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. US Ambassador to China David Perdue was also present.

The visit marks the first state visit by a US President to China since Trump’s last visit in 2017. The two leaders have met in person since their meeting in Busan, South Korea, last October.

China Reiterates 'Four Red Lines'

Ahead of Trump's arrival, China's Embassy in the United States reiterated Beijing's position on key sensitive issues in China-US relations, saying certain matters constituted 'four red lines' that must not be challenged during the visit from May 13 to 15.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "The four red lines in China-US relations must not be challenged."

The issues listed were 'The Taiwan Question', 'Democracy and Human Rights', 'Paths and Political Systems' and 'China's Development Right'.