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Home  » News » Trump's Signature on US Currency Marks Historic First

Trump's Signature on US Currency Marks Historic First

By Sagar Kulkarni
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 13:25 IST

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Donald Trump's signature will soon grace US dollar bills, marking a historic first and coinciding with the 250th anniversary of American Independence, symbolising his lasting impact on the nation's economy.

Trump to sign dollar bills

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump writes his signature. Photograph: Nathan Howard/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Donald Trump's signature will appear on US currency, a first for a sitting president since 1861.
  • The decision coincides with the 250th anniversary celebrations of American Independence.
  • The US Treasury approved the design, with Trump's signature alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's.
  • A 24-karat gold commemorative coin bearing Trump's image was also approved for the anniversary.
  • Officials state this recognises Trump's leadership and dedication to the nation's economic revival.

United States President Donald Trump's signature is set to feature on US paper currency soon, a first for a sitting president since the introduction of dollar bills in 1861.

The decision, taken by the US Treasury, coincides with the 250th anniversary celebrations of American Independence this year.

 

'In celebration of America's 250th anniversary, President Donald J Trump's signature alongside (Treasury) Secretary Scott Bessent's will soon appear on US currency, marking a first in history, and symbolises @POTUS' leadership and dedication to our great nation will carry a lasting impact,' US Treasurer Brandon Beach said in a post on X.

Statements on the Currency Change

Earlier this month, a federal arts commission approved the final design for a 24-karat gold commemorative coin bearing Trump's image to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

The 24-karat gold coin, portraying Trump leaning on the Resolute desk with clenched fists, will be only the second time a living president has featured on a coin.

"Under President Trump's leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability," Bessent said in a statement.

"There is no more powerful way to recognise the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the semiquincentennial," he said.

Treasurer Beach said the president's mark on history as the architect of America's Golden Age economic revival is undeniable, adding that printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.

Sagar Kulkarni in Washington, DC
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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