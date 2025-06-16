What Kind Of Military Parade Is This?!

IMAGE: A soldier makes a 'heart hands' gesture from inside a tank during the parade in Washington, DC. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

On June 14, 2025, the US army celebrated its 250th anniversary with a festival and parade championed by President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.

The parade, which coincided with Trump's 79th birthday, was the largest US military display in over three decades.

The day is also celebrated as US Flag Day every year to commemorate the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States.

At the same time, demonstrators rallied across the United States under the banner of 'No Kings', protesting Trump's recent actions, including federal immigration raids and the deployment of military forces in Los Angeles.

IMAGE: President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and First Lady Melania Trump at the parade. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Melania in the stands during the parade. Photograph: Doug Mills/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Participants wearing vintage military uniforms march during the parade. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: A soldier holds a drone while marching. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: A member of the Army waves as a spectator holds a sign that reads 'Make America Great Again'. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Participants in vintage uniforms ride on horseback during the parade. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: A participant in tactical gear controls a quadrupedal robot. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: A member of the secret service rides on top of an armored vehicle during the parade. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com