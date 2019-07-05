US celebrates I-Day with massive military parade

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday celebrated America's Independence Day with an unprecedented display of country's military might at a parade in the national capital.
Trump became the first US President in over 70 years to deliver an Independence Day address which the Opposition Democratic leaders criticised for what they alleged politicisation of the country's declaration of independence from Britain on July 4, 1776.
Joined by First Lady Melania Trump, vice president Mike Pence, his cabinet colleagues and top military leadership, Trump in his address to thousands of people said this was an occasion to salute the US soldiers and generals.
In his 'Salute to America' address, Trump said the same American spirit that emboldened country's founders has kept its people strong throughout its history.
Here are some of glimpses of the event.
US Army does a flypast at the "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington, DC. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters
The US Navy Blue Angels fly past the Washington Monument . Photograph: Susan Walsh/Pool/Reuters
A US Air Force flypast of a B-2 stealth bomber and F-22 Raptor fighters is seen. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters
US Navy's Blue Angels perform a flight demonstration. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters
US Navy Blue Angels perform a flypast . Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
The US Navy does a fly past over the Lincoln Memorial. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters
US Marines V-22 Ospreys and VH-92 flypast during they Independence Day celebration. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters
Spectators stand next to a tank at the "Salute to America" event. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters
The US Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon takes part in Independence Day celebrations. Photograph: Tom Brenner /Reuters
A drum corps performance is held at the Lincoln Memorial. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters
United States President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Photograph: Susan Walsh/Pool/Reuters
President Donald Trump, standing with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and others, watch as the US Navy Blue Angels flyover. Photograph: Susan Walsh/Pool/Reuters
Fireworks are seen over the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters