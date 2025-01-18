Trump moves inauguration ceremony indoors due to severe windchill

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday that his inauguration ceremony has been moved indoors because of the forecast of severe windchill.

IMAGE: A woman stands in front of the US Capitol building on the day it was announced President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is being moved indoors due to dangerously cold temperatures expected on Monday, in Washington, US, January 17, 2025. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

It will now be held at the Capitol Rotunda, and not outside the US Capitol facing the National Mall.

Trump will be sworn in as the US president for a second term on Monday.

"I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather," Trump said on Truth Social, a social media platform owned by him.

"The various dignitaries and guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!" he said.

Trump said they will open Capital One Arena on Monday for live viewing of the "historic event" and to host the Presidential Parade.

"I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In. All other events will remain the same, including the Victory Rally at Capital One Arena, on Sunday at 3 P.M. (Doors open at 1 P.M.Please arrive early!), and all three Inaugural Balls on Monday evening," he said.

In his post, Trump said that it was his obligation to protect the people. "But before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows," he noted.

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," he said.

"It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)," said the president-elect.