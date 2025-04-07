Fake cardiologist N John Camm, linked to 7 deaths in MP, arrested

Police on Monday arrested Narendra John Camm, an alleged fake cardiologist who is being linked to death of seven patients at a missionary hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, from adjoining Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

On Sunday midnight, police registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused, who allegedly possesses a bogus medical degree, on forgery and cheating charges on a complaint by Damoh district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) M K Jain.

Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrut Kirti Somwanshi told PTI, "The accused, Dr Narendra John Camm, was arrested from Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh). Our team conducted a raid and arrested him. Our team is bringing him here."

The accused will be later produced in court, he said.

The police officer said the accused will be interrogated on questions raised by the CMHO in his complaint.

"In the original complaint (submitted to NHRC), there was a mention of death of seven patients at Mission Hospital. Another complaint (filed by CMHO Jain) was related to verification of the doctor's degree," the SP said.

Primary verification revealed the doctor's certificate was fake, Somwanshi said.

The FIR has been filed on forgery and cheating charges and arrest has been made on the basis of that, he maintained.

"About the death of patients in the hospital, the district collector has handed over the probe to the Jabalpur Medical College after the report of CMHO. Further investigation will be conducted on the basis of their (Jabalpur Medical College) report," the SP said.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav vowed strict action in the case.

The shocking episode at Damoh Missionary Hospital came to light after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) cited another complaint claiming seven persons died at the medical facility where the 'fake' doctor operated on patients in the name of treating heart diseases.

As per the complaint lodged with the NHRC by a local resident, the accused, using the name of a famous cardiologist from the UK, 'Dr N John Camm', had shown himself to be educated and trained from abroad.

"We are aware of the incident. Our government is taking strict action and is continuously in touch with the central government. I have instructed the MP health department to take strict action against such practises, if any, at other places (as well)," Chief Minister Yadav said.

Camm has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 315 (4) (dishonest misappropriation), 338 (forgery), 336 (3) (creating or altering documents or electronic records with fraudulent intent), 340 (2) (forged documents and electronic records) and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability when a criminal act is committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

A team of the NHRC reached Damoh, around 260km from Bhopal, on Monday morning and will camp there till Wednesday to conduct a separate investigation into the matter.

The NHRC team will share details of their probe with police, Kochar maintained.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo flagged the use on Friday when he said a case of the untimely death of seven persons has come to light in a missionary hospital in Damoh where a fake doctor was operating on patients in the name of the treatment of heart diseases.

According to one of the complaints, the real name of the accused is Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav.

He misused the name of UK cardiologist Professor John Camm to mislead patients and they died due to his wrong treatment, the complaint alleged.

In his complaint, CMHO Jain alleged Dr Camm had committed a fraud by performing angiography and angioplasty on patients at the Mission Hospital without being registered with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council.

The registration is not displayed on the doctor's medical documents, which appears to be suspicious prima facie. No doctor can provide services in Madhya Pradesh without registration with the MP Medical Council, the FIR stated.

The complaint alleged between January and February, many patients died due to treatment by an ineligible and unauthorised doctor in the cardiology department of the hospital.

The Congress sought to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party over the 'fake' cardiologist and dubbed him as a 'favourite' of the ruling party and a 'hate-monger'.

The opposition party claimed the 'fake' doctor was a 'habitual hate-monger' who vitiated the atmosphere in the country via social media.

In a video released by the MP Congress, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate showed a photo of the 'fake' doctor on a mobile phone and said from the camera angle, his DP and name 'Professor N John Camm', people mistook him to be a foreigner.

"His actual name was Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, a Hindustani. He was such a great 'bhakt' that he would post worthless things on Twitter (now X) all day and spew venom at the opposition," she maintained.

"He created an atmosphere of hatred in the country. He was chaheta (favourite) of the BJP. The BJP's IT cell used to promote him hugely as their hero," the Congress leader charged.

Despite knowing that his degrees were bogus and he was a fake doctor, who gave him permission to practice there? Shrinate asked.

When contacted, state BJP spokesman Narendra Saluja insisted the party-led government does not spare wrongdoers.

"Dr Mohan Yadav's government is in power which does not consider a criminal's religion, caste, or party while taking action. Action is taken against wrongdoers no matter how influential he or they are," Saluja averred.

Another MP BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said, "Already, a case has been registered against the accused. The case is being investigated thoroughly at all levels. No one will be spared."

"There are crores of people in Bharat who feel like a political party does and like its ideology. But Congress on that basis just can't link a wrongdoer with our leaders or our party which has cracked a whip on scamesters, criminals, rapists across the country," he said.