Trump keen to secure deal with Iran: Israeli officials

Trump claimed on social media that recent US-Iran discussions were 'very good and productive' and aimed at a 'complete and total resolution' of the conflict.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump waves upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on March 23, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump pushing for Iran deal to end conflict: Israeli officials

Iran denies any ongoing negotiations, calls claims 'fake'.

Benjamin Netanyahu backs using military gains for a deal.

Fighting intensifies with missile strikes, IDF operations, and regional spillover.

Reports of back-channel contacts hint at possible diplomatic opening.

United States President Donald Trump appears determined to secure a deal with Iran to end hostilities in the region, according to a Reuters report citing three senior Israeli officials.

While Washington, DC is pushing for a diplomatic breakthrough, uncertainty remains over Tehran's willingness to accept key US demands, particularly limits on its nuclear programme and ballistic missile capabilities.

Trump claimed on social media that recent US-Iran discussions were 'very good and productive' and aimed at a 'complete and total resolution' of the conflict.

However, Iranian authorities have denied any such talks. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf dismissed the claims as 'fake news', alleging they are meant to influence financial and oil markets.

Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that the US is looking to leverage recent military gains to secure a deal favourable to Israel.

Ground hostilities intensify

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards described Trump's statements as 'psychological operations', signalling that military actions would continue.

On the ground, hostilities intensified.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed rescue operations in Tel Aviv following an Iranian missile strike that injured several people and damaged buildings.

Israel also reported strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and said it has conducted thousands of attacks on Iranian-linked positions since the start of its operation.

The conflict's impact is spreading across the region, with reports of explosions in Iraq, strikes on energy infrastructure in Iran, and damage to civilian facilities.

Despite the escalation, some back-channel signals suggest possible diplomatic openings, including reports that Iran’s leadership may be open to negotiations.