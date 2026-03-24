Pakistan mediating between US and Iran? White House says...

Amid rising tensions, the White House is remaining cautious regarding Pakistan's reported offer to mediate between the US and Iran, emphasising the sensitivity of diplomatic discussions.

IMAGE: United States President Donald J Trump with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the White House, September 25, 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy X

Key Points Pakistan has reportedly offered to mediate between the US and Iran, with potential talks in Islamabad.

The White House has neither confirmed nor denied Pakistan's role, citing sensitive diplomatic discussions.

Reports suggest Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir contacted Donald Trump to offer mediation.

Trump delayed threats to Iran after 'productive' conversations, coinciding with mediation reports.

US Interior Secretary expresses confidence in Trump's ability to resolve the conflict with Iran.

Amid reports of Pakistan positioning itself as the lead mediator trying to broker an end to the US's and Israel's war against Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to confirm the development.

In response to an query, Leavitt said that it should not be deemed as final until it is formally announced by the White House.

"These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House," Leavitt told ANI.

Pakistan Emerges As Key Mediator To End US-Israel War?

According to Financial Times, Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir called United States President Donald Trump on Sunday and offered to mediate between the US and Iran.

'Two officials familiar with the discussions said that Pakistan has pitched Islamabad as a possible venue for talks as early as this week involving senior figures from the Trump administration and Iran,' the Financial Times reported.

The reports of conversation between the Pakistani and Iranian leaders came at around the same time when Trump announced that he was delaying his threat to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants after 'very good and productive' conversations with Tehran to end the war.

The Times of Israel reported about an unnamed Israeli official who said that mediating countries are trying to convene a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, between the US and Iran -- possibly as soon as later this week.

Trump Says Iran Eager For Deal To End War

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the US was talking with a respected Iranian leader and claimed the Islamic Republic was eager for a deal to end the war

Trump, however, refused to name the Iranian leader the US is in talks with to end the three-week-old war, asserting that the interlocutor was a top person who is most respected in that country.

Speaking to reporters at the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, Trump made it clear that the US was not in talks with the second Supreme Leader, a reference to Ayatollah Khamanei's son Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to reports, Iran has denied being in talks with the US, but admitted that some countries in the region were making efforts to reduce tensions.

Axios news website quoted a US source as saying that Turkiye, Egypt, and Pakistan have been passing messages between the US and Iran over the past two days.

The foreign ministers of the three countries held separate talks with White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the US source told Axios.

The president said Steve Witkoff, the US Special Envoy for the Middle East, and Jared Kushner spoke with their Iranian counterparts on Sunday.

However, Trump declined to say to whom Witkoff was speaking, saying he did not want them to be killed.

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The joint strikes came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

Iran's retaliation escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.

With inputs from PTI