Trump Is A Traitor, Say These Americans

By REDIFF NEWS
August 04, 2023 15:42 IST
Donald J Trump's opponents and supporters gathered near the US district court in Washington, DC as the former American president, who is facing federal charges related to attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, appeared before the judge on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

 

IMAGE: 'Trump Is Over' says his placard while his t-shirt proclaims, 'Arrest Trump'. Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters

 

IMAGE: That's a Trump supporter for sure. Photograph: Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

 

IMAGE: 'Save our Democracy' says the sign held up by Nicky Sundt, a DC resident.
Despite his many legal battles, Republican voters still prefer Trump to the other Republicans in the 2024 presidential race. Photograph: Kevin Wurm/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Domenic Santana in prison uniform holds a sign with a morphed picture of a shaven head Trump, which says 'You Do The Crime You Pay The Crime, Your Time Is Up'.
Many Americans are worried about the possibility of another 4 years in the White House for Donald J Trump if he wins the 2024 election. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

IMAGE: What's Baby Trump saying? Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

 

IMAGE: 'Trump Duped America, says this protestor's placard, referring to Trump's many attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden clearly won. Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters

 

IMAGE: 'Traitor', declares this placard, alluding to the events of January 6, 2021 when mobs held the US Capitol, home of America's federal legislature, hostage for several terrifying hours, allegedly provoked by Trump's repeated denunciations of the 2024 election as a fraud. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Trump supporter tried to cross the street. Photograph: Kevin Wurm/Reuters

 

IMAGE: That's The Donald in prison stripes. Photograph: Kevin Wurm/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of Herndon-Reston Indivisible hold letters spelling 'Justice' outside the court. Photograph: Kevin Wurm/Reuters

 

IMAGE: 'Blacks For Trump' gather outside the court. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: It was a difficult day for police officers who anticipated trouble if Trump's opponents and supporters clashed. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
