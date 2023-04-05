Donald Trump arraigned by court, pleads not guilty

Former United States President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 charges against him at a Manhattan court where he is facing arraignment on history-making criminal charges related to paying hush money to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.

IMAGE: Former United States President Donald Trump appears in court with his legal team for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, New York City, on April 4, 2023. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Pool/Reuters

Earlier, Trump was arrested as he arrived to surrender at the Manhattan criminal court.

This is for the first time that a former US president has been under arrest and arranged for criminal charges.

The former President, who ruled the country for four years till January 2021, arrived at the specially secured Manhattan courthouse in an eight-car motorcade.

'Trump is in police custody at the Manhattan district attorney's office ahead of his arraignment in court,' CNN reported.

Shortly after Trump was put under arrest, his campaign released a mugshot picture of him on a t-shirt saying not guilty.

Trump, the first former US President to face a criminal charge, surrendered before Judge Juan Merchan.

After his court appearance, Trump will immediately fly back to Florida where he is expected to deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in the evening.

Trump has denied all wrongdoings in connection with the payments made to Stormy Daniels, 44, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

'Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!' Trump posted to Truth Social as he was en route to the courthouse.

Security was tightened in New York, in particular the courthouse in lower Manhattan, as hundreds of Trump's supporters have landed in the city to rally behind him. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has warned against any breaking of law and order.

The White House refrained from making a comment on the developments in New York except for saying that it's a legal matter.