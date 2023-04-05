News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Donald Trump arraigned by court, pleads not guilty

Donald Trump arraigned by court, pleads not guilty

By Yoshita Singh and Lalit K Jha
April 05, 2023 00:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former United States President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 charges against him at a Manhattan court where he is facing arraignment on history-making criminal charges related to paying hush money to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.

IMAGE: Former United States President Donald Trump appears in court with his legal team for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, New York City, on April 4, 2023. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Pool/Reuters

Earlier, Trump was arrested as he arrived to surrender at the Manhattan criminal court. 

This is for the first time that a former US president has been under arrest and arranged for criminal charges.

 

The former President, who ruled the country for four years till January 2021, arrived at the specially secured Manhattan courthouse in an eight-car motorcade.

'Trump is in police custody at the Manhattan district attorney's office ahead of his arraignment in court,' CNN reported.

Shortly after Trump was put under arrest, his campaign released a mugshot picture of him on a t-shirt saying not guilty.

Trump, the first former US President to face a criminal charge, surrendered before Judge Juan Merchan.

After his court appearance, Trump will immediately fly back to Florida where he is expected to deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in the evening.

Trump has denied all wrongdoings in connection with the payments made to Stormy Daniels, 44, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

'Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!' Trump posted to Truth Social as he was en route to the courthouse.

Security was tightened in New York, in particular the courthouse in lower Manhattan, as hundreds of Trump's supporters have landed in the city to rally behind him. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has warned against any breaking of law and order.

The White House refrained from making a comment on the developments in New York except for saying that it's a legal matter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh and Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Don't want to spill my...: Porn star on Trump indictment
Don't want to spill my...: Porn star on Trump indictment
Donald Trump Gets Ready For Court
Donald Trump Gets Ready For Court
Witch-hunt, cries Trump ahead of court appearance
Witch-hunt, cries Trump ahead of court appearance
Woods to tee off at Masters with Hovland
Woods to tee off at Masters with Hovland
OIC denounces Ram Navami violence, India hits back
OIC denounces Ram Navami violence, India hits back
Gujarat Titans hand Delhi Capitals six-wicket loss
Gujarat Titans hand Delhi Capitals six-wicket loss
Mumbai Airport to shut both runways for 5 hrs on May 2
Mumbai Airport to shut both runways for 5 hrs on May 2
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

US becoming Marxist 3rd world country: Trump

US becoming Marxist 3rd world country: Trump

Judge bars news outlets, cameras from Trump trial

Judge bars news outlets, cameras from Trump trial

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances