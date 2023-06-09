Donald Trump charged in classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in an investigation into his handling of classified documents after he left the White House, The Hill reported.

IMAGE: Donald Trump. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

He has been indicted on seven federal criminal charges for retaining hundreds of classified government documents and even making false statements after leaving the White House, it reported.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he has been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Archives spent months seeking the return of presidential records after Trump left office, with Trump's team eventually turning over a tranche that included nearly 200 classified records, The Hill reported.

'I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!' Trump wrote on social media.

'This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!' he added.

It is the second indictment of Trump, who is running for President in 2024 elections.