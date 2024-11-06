'Trump has a style which Americans like'

With Donald Trump all set to become the president of the United States, a former Indian diplomat on Wednesday said the election outcome is also a verdict on incumbent President Joe Biden.

IMAGE: Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump dances during his addresses at Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 6, 2024. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Interacting with PTI, India's former ambassador to Italy, K P Fabian, also suggested that Trump would like the "Ukraine war to be over".

The run-up to what has been described as one of the closest US elections in recent times, saw Republican nominee Trump, 78, and his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris holding packed rallies and firing fierce verbal volleys against each other.

According to latest projections, 267 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party's Kamala Harris.

Asked about the outcome of the US election, Fabian said, "Though Kamala Harris was the candidate, it was also a verdict on (Joe) Biden. Because, she was the Vice President and Biden nominated her. So, partly, she was carrying the Biden burden in respect of the economy."

And, with prices going up, especially of gas, and for Americans who roam all round in their cars, this is very important, he said.

Many US voters counted immigration, border security, gun control laws, reproductive rights and foreign policy as factors weighing on their minds in this election.

Fabian said the Russia-Ukraine war and the West Asia conflict may have been a factor that might have influenced voters' decisions.

"Ukraine war, you may say majority of Americans support Ukraine, but it doesn't follow that Americans want a big war. And, that America should be sending so much money by way of military aid and economic aid," he said.

Military aid doesn't matter because the money remains in America, selling weapons. But in economic aid, the money goes, the former diplomat said.

"And... the war in West Asia, Biden made a mistake...," Fabian argued.

He felt that Trump would like the war in Ukraine to be over, and that it would be weighing on his mind even before the Inauguration ceremony in January next year.

The former ambassador recalled the bitter campaign and some of the words used by Trump in it that also stoked controversies and drew sharp reaction from the Democratic camp.

"He has a style which Americans like, it substantial number of them like it," Fabian said.

On the impact on India-US ties, Fabian said, "Coming to strategic relations, Trump will be supportive of closer relationship with India."