The Oldest POTUS In History

The pundits said it would take days to decide the winner of the 2024 US presidential election, but by midnight Eastern on November 5, 2024, it was clear that Donald J Trump would take office as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025.

IMAGE: Trump takes the stage to address supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: At 78, Trump is the oldest man to be elected president. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: During Trump's first term his wife Melania mostly stayed at their apartment in the Trump Tower in New York City because her son Barron was studying at the Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in NYC. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: Barron, who will turn 19 two months after his dad is sworn in, is 6' 9" tall and will go to college at NYU or New York University. Photograph: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Melania have a blow hot, blow cold relationship.

Remember how she swatted his hand away when they were touring Saudi Arabia during his first term?

She mostly stayed away from the 2024 campaign, only making her presence felt at important moments like after the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump, Melania and Barron on stage. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump speaks flanked by Melania, Barron, his vice presidential nominee Ohio Senator J D Vance, his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and Ivanka Trump, who was absent from her dad's campaign. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump's second son Eric Trump, Trump's senior adviser Susie Wiles and his campaign manager Chris LaCivita. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump shakes hands with Susie Wiles. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: J D Vance with wife Usha Chilukuri Vance.

Number One Observatory Circle, where the US vice president lives, will continue to have an Indian on the premises after Kamala Devi Harris leaves in January in Usha Vance. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com