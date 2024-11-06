News
Supporters Thrilled At Trump's Triumph

Supporters Thrilled At Trump's Triumph

By REDIFF NEWS
November 06, 2024 14:08 IST
Trump supporters were delighted and delirious; Harris supporters dejected and despondent.

 

IMAGE: A candle holder with an image of Donald J Trump at an election night watch party in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A supporter reacts in joy during a Republican election night watch party at The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Photograph: Vincent Alban/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another supporter does likewise at The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee. Photograph: Vincent Alban/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Trump supporter wears a tie that reads 'Trump won' at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An attendee wears a Trump-themed hat at Trump's election night watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Photograph: Callaghan O'hare/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A projection regarding Pennsylvania's electoral votes is shown at Trump's election night watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump supporters at the New York Young Republican Club watch party in Manhattan, New York City. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Briton Paul Chambers and his wife Cheryl Martin, who is from New York, watch the election coverage during an election night watch party by Democrats Abroad at a pub in London, Britain. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala Harris supporters wave flags during the election night rally for the Democratic presidential nominee at Howard University in Washington, DC. Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Harris supporters crushed by the results at Howard University. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
