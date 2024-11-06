Who Will America Choose?

America's presidential race sprints to the finish line. Here are some glimpses...

IMAGE: A cafe window in Manhattan, New York City, November 5, 2024, displaying a giant coffee mug urging people to vote on Election Day. Photograph: Maye-E Wong/Reuters

IMAGE: People cheer for Kamala Devi Harris. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KamalaHarris/Twitter

IMAGE: Supporters of Donald J Trump watch a screen with early results at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Voting at the Pittsburgh Manchester School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, one of the battleground states. Photograph: Quinn Glabicki/Reuters

IMAGE: People walk to vote at the Park Tavern in Atlanta, Georgia, another battleground state. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

IMAGE: A first-time voter prepares to cast her vote at a polling center at the Masjidullah mosque in Philadelphia. Photograph: Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman with child votes at the Sandy Mush Community Center in Leicester, North Carolina, another battleground state. Photograph: Jonathan Drake/Reuters

IMAGE: Voting in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: And in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, another battleground state. Photograph: Vincent Alban/Reuters

