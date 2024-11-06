News
Victory will make America heal, Trump tells supporters

Victory will make America heal, Trump tells supporters

Source: PTI
November 06, 2024 14:41 IST
Former US President Donald Trump addressed his supporters on Wednesday, thanking them for giving Republicans an unprecedented and powerful mandate, and said this moment will help the country "heal". 

 

”I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president,” he said.

 

”America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate -- wow that's good,” Trump told his supporters in Florida.

This moment will help the country "heal", he said.

According to projections, Trump is all set to receive 270 electoral college votes blocking Harris's chance to win the polls.

According to races called by the Associated Press up to 1 pm, 267 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 214 to Democratic Party's Harris.

”And the Senate races in Montana, Nevada, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania were all won by the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement they helped so much,” Trump said.

”The number of victories in the Senate was absolutely incredible,” he added.

"I will fight for you with every breath in my body, will not rest until we have delivered strong, safe and prosperous America," said Trump.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
