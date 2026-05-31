Trump 'close to a deal' with Iran

Donald Trump suggests a peace deal with Iran is possible, but insists on guarantees against nuclear weapons, keeping military action as a backup plan if negotiations falter.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump indicates a potential peace deal with Iran is on the horizon.

Trump insists any agreement with Iran must include guarantees against nuclear weapons development.

Military action remains a viable option for the US if peace talks with Iran fail.

Trump seeks amendments to the peace deal, focusing on Iran's nuclear material and the Strait of Hormuz.

Negotiations are ongoing, with Trump stating he is 'in no hurry' to finalise the deal.

United States President Donald Trump indicated that the peace deal with Iran is on the cards.

He underlined that while military action remains a viable option if talks fail, Trump told Fox News that any agreement must include a guarantee against nuclear weapons.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said, "We are making a great deal; otherwise we'll just go back and finish it off militarily. We're close to a very good deal, and if we can make it good, otherwise we just start up with the Department of War."

Trump's Stance on Military Action and Iran Negotiations

Trump drew parallels with past military operations, including Venezuela, describing them as 'one-day wins', but said he hopes to avoid military escalation if a satisfactory deal can be reached.

He also mentioned the potential for immediate benefits upon signing an agreement, such as reopening strategic straits.

On Iran, he reiterated his stance of defeating the country's military and added, "We've essentially defeated their military. I would rather get a deal because we can open the strait immediately upon signing. The one guarantee that I have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They've agreed to that."

Challenges in the Iran Peace Talks

Trump called it a tough negotiation as the peace talks progressed and told Fox News, "We're getting what we want slowly. Very tough negotiators. It takes a long time. I'm in no hurry... If you're going to be in a hurry, you're not going to make a good deal."

In his remarks, he reiterated that if the negotiations do not progress, the US would not shy from other options.

"Slowly but surely we're getting what we want--and if we don't get what we want, we're going to end it a different way," Trump added.

Amendments to the Peace Deal

His remarks come amid the backdrop of a report by Axios citing a senior administration official and a second source briefed on the issue that Trump has asked for several amendments to the peace deal that his envoys reached with their Iranian counterparts during a Situation Room meeting on Friday, Axios reported, citing a senior administration official and a second source briefed on the issue.

As per the report, Trump is keen to strengthen several points that are important to him, especially about Iran's nuclear material, two US officials said.

This has hence launched another round of back-and-forth between the parties that could last several days.

The report further mentioned, citing the second source, who said Trump also wants to amend some of the wording around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.